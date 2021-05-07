Earth gift invests $800K to open 3 new medical cannabis dispensaries

The three new shops opened two years after the second location was inaugurated and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical cannabis operator Earth gift announced the opening of three new dispensaries, at an investment of $800,000, in Luquillo, Humacao and Caguas.

The new locations will add 30 full-time jobs and some 15 indirect jobs, company officials confirmed.

The three new shops opened two years after the second location was inaugurated and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earth gift recently received recognitions during the “Florece” awards.

“We’re super happy, because we always see the positive in all aspects and circumstances of life,” said Luis González, president of the Caribbean Medical Cannabis Center (CMCC), the parent company of the dispensaries and the cultivation business.

“In the midst of this pandemic, what we sought was to provide health and service to patients, in the best possible way within the legal and hygienic parameters that this industry and the emergency demanded and continues to demand of us,” he said.

The three dispensaries have a new transportation license, which will allow them to deliver their products among their own dispensaries and transport their flowers to manufacturers, González said.

The first Earth gift dispensaries opened in Carolina (2017) and Trujillo Alto (2019), which coupled with the new locations now represent a combined $1.5 million investment and employ 60 people directly and another 100 indirectly.

Roberto Soto del Cueto, the company’s attorney, said future plans call for opening two more dispensaries this year, and become top advisers in terms of education, processes and products generated in a 30,000 square-foot indoor harvesting operation that will soon open in San Juan.

The five dispensaries are operated as a franchise, so they all have the same professional image and the same quality of products, company executives said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.