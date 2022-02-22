EC Waste to invest $1M in new solid waste management facility

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

EC Waste provides several waste management and disposal services to more than 80,000 residential, commercial, and industrial clients through its facilities throughout the island.

With an investment of $1 million and complying with federal and local standards, EC Waste announced the start of construction of a new cell for the disposal of non-hazardous solid waste in its El Coquí Landfill System in Humacao.

The new cell will be contained in approximately 5 acres of space and will provide some 2 million additional cubic yards to the facility, the company confirmed.

“At EC Waste, we’ve managed to position ourselves as one of the most important companies in the management and disposal of solid waste,” said Jorge Alexis Meléndez, the company’s director of Health, Safety and Environmental Compliance.

“This has been achieved with hard work, an unwavering commitment to Puerto Rico and compliance with the most rigorous safety measures,” he said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in March and should be completed in June.

The Humacao facility has space to provide service to its customers for more than 40 years, Meléndez said.

“We currently have clients with long-term service contracts and this extension will certainly guarantee the availability of the facilities,” added Meléndez.

EC Waste provides several waste management and disposal services to more than 80,000 residential, commercial, and industrial clients through its facilities throughout the island.

The company operates four sanitary landfill systems in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency regulations, “promoting an environmentally sensitive service to all of Puerto Rico,” it stated.

In addition, the company manages two transfer stations, operates the largest solid waste collection network on the island and houses at its El Coquí facility, in Humacao, what will be known as the largest renewable natural gas collection project in Puerto Rico.