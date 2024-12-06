EcoExploratorio hosts symposium focused on STEM, climate challenges

Jenny Guevara, executive director of the EcoExploratorio.

The EcoExploratorio: Puerto Rico Science Museum hosted the E-STEM Symposium, titled “Agents of Change: STEM and the Climate Challenge,” which gathered scientific leaders, educators, and students to explore how STEM disciplines (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) serve as essential tools to tackle climate change and build a more resilient Puerto Rico.

“The E-STEM Symposium is an opportunity to inspire young people, equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to lead change. Our commitment is to education, innovation, and Puerto Rico’s future,” said Jenny Guevara, executive director of the EcoExploratorio, who emphasized the organization’s mission to connect STEM education with the social and environmental challenges faced by the island.

Professor Pablo Méndez Lázaro, a climate change expert, delivered the keynote address, highlighting how climatic phenomena directly affect communities on the island. He underscored the importance of scientific education in fostering resilience.

“Education is the foundation for building informed, engaged communities capable of addressing the challenges of climate change,” said Guevara.

As part of the symposium, the panel discussion “STEM Careers in Puerto Rico: What Opportunities Do We Have?” moderated by Natasha DeLeón-Rodríguez, explored the professional opportunities STEM disciplines offer on the island and their potential to drive positive change.

Panelists included Rafael Méndez-Tejeda, who discussed how environmental sciences can mitigate coastal risks; Frances Zenón, who highlighted innovation initiatives led by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust; Liz Santiago, who shared her experience in cybersecurity and chemistry projects; and Yermary Morales-Lozada, who presented strategies for promoting environmental sustainability.

Together, they showed how STEM disciplines can transform communities and open new opportunities for Puerto Rico.

The event concluded with the interactive show “The Magic of Chemistry,” presented by the American Chemical Society Chapter of the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus. This dynamic activity inspired students and educators to explore science in a creative and engaging way, reinforcing the EcoExploratorio’s mission to make STEM education accessible and relevant.

The E-STEM Symposium is part of the EcoExploratorio’s E-STEM Program, which has reached more than 10 schools and hundreds of students in underserved communities across the island. This program has also trained 20 teachers in the use of interactive educational modules focused on topics such as climate change, natural resource conservation, renewable energy sources, and food security.