P.R.’s economic activity remains virtually flat year-over-year

Puerto Rico’s Economic Activity Index showed a decrease of 0.8 percent year-over-year in June, but a 1 percent increase when compared to May 2018, Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico confirmed.

The EAI reached a level of 121.7 in June 2018, representing the seventh consecutive month revealing an upward trend, the government agency noted.

Two of the EAI’s key components — gasoline consumption and cement sales — showed an upward year-over-year trend in June 2018, the report showed.

The average non-agricultural wage employment in June 2018 was 851,400, a reduction of 0.2 percent over May 2018 and 3.5 percent less when compared to June 2017.

Also in June 2018, 1.2 million, 94-pound bags of cement were sold on the island, representing a 4 percent sales reduction when compared to the prior month, but an increase of 23.4 percent over June 2017.

Estimated gasoline consumption in June was 89.4 million gallons, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to May 2018. The figure also represents an increase of 8.1 percent compared to June 2017.

Electricity generation was 1,530.2 million kWh in June 2018, an increase of 6.2 percent from May 2018’s results and an 8.3 percent reduction versus June2017.

The EAI is an economic activity indicator and does not represent a direct measure of real Gross National Product.