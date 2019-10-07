Economic Development & Commerce hosts seminar on exporting to DomRep

October 7, 2019 229

As part of its strategy to promote exports of local products and services, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce will host the “Seminar Export to the Dominican Republic,” a free event on Oct. 16.

The workshop will be held at the agency’s Roosevelt Ave. headquarters in Hato Rey, starting at 9 a.m.

“With the goal of supporting Puerto Rican entrepreneurs interested in exporting their products and services to the Dominican Republic, we created this seminar in which we will discuss the sister island’s economic profile, as well as the benefits, programs and incentives that different institutions can provide support these entrepreneurs,” Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

It is estimated that in 2018, $580 million in products and services were exported from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, since 2014 the export balance between the two territories has been positive for Puerto Rico, Laboy said.

The seminar will consist of two forums called “Economic Profile and Sectors of Interest in the Dominican Republic,” and “Experience and Investment Opportunities.” Among the speakers who will participate in the event, is Economist Gustavo Vélez and resources from the EXIM Bank, Puerto Rico Trade and Export, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Puerto Rico Office in the Dominican Republic.

Some of the topics of the seminar are focused on guiding Puerto Rican entrepreneurs toward the sectors with the most growth opportunities, how regulated the establishment of foreign companies is, and the necessary tools to negotiate successfully in the Dominican Republic.

To participate, register HERE.