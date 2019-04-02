Economic Development Dept. officials promote P.R. in Germany

April 2, 2019 115

Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel A. Laboy Rivera is taking part in Hannover Messe 2019, an international event in Germany where he will promote Puerto Rico as an investment destination, through the opportunity zones in multiple sectors including research and technology development.

“The purpose of the event is to promote investment in new and sustainable technology. To encourage the development of new technologies, science and research, among other sectors of the growing economy,” said Laboy.

“We will present to an important group of investors from companies known worldwide the advantages of doing business and the island’s opportunity zones. Puerto Rico has excellent resources for expansion and establishment of both foreign and local companies in various sectors to achieve world-class technological advances and research,” said Laboy.

As part of his agenda, Laboy will visit Sartorius and Lufthansa, among others, where he will meet with executives to discuss possible expansions in Puerto Rico.

Last April, Laboy held meetings in Germany with several companies, among these, Sartorius, which confirmed a multimillion-dollar expansion of its operation in Yauco dedicated to the production, inventory management, storage, export and import of membrane filters for the pharmaceutical industry.

Sartorius is considering further expansions, Laboy said.