EDA opens call for training course for Puerto Rico’s high-performing nonprofits

Juan Bauzá, the EDA’s representative in Puerto Rico.

The US Economic Development Administration is inviting high-performing local nonprofit organizations interested in participating in the public competition for professional certifications.

The initiative initially consists of 40 free open positions for the Lean6Sigma Green Belt, Project Management Professional and Program Management Professional courses. Two sessions of 20 spaces will be offered for each course, for a total of 120 spaces among all courses and sessions.

“It’s the first time that this type of industry certification has been combined and adapted for the nonprofit sector (industry certification) and in such a specific way, covering the three core areas in program management: strategic, tactical and particular,” said Juan Bauzá, the EDA’s representative in Puerto Rico.

The courses will be presented in English with support material in Spanish, in online mode, by Novaces, a consulting company dedicated to implementing first-rate methodologies to improve the operations, administration and financial performance of government and private entities.

The courses will take place on the following dates: Lean6Sigma Green Belt March 1-4, or, April 4-7; Project Management Professional from March 7-11, or April 18-22; and Program Management Professional from March 21-25, or May 2-6.

Participating nonprofit organizations must be registered with the local and federal government, manage an operating budget of more than $1 million, must be managing or receiving federal and/or philanthropic grants, and commit to serving as mentor organizations in the programs. P3CBC futures, the EDA stated.

Interested parties may register on or before Feb. 21, 2022, on the agency’s website.

“This P3CBC training series represents an important financial and resource investment in the development of professional training to empower entities to be more effective in their efforts to attract more funding grants,” said Bauzá, who is also coordinator at Puerto Rico of the Economic Recovery Support Function.

A panel of judges composed of representatives of the Titín Foundation, the United Retailers Center, SBA SCORE and the EDA will announce the selected participants on Feb. 23, 2022 via email to the selected organizations and on the econpr.com website. The Lean6Sigma Green Belt course is valued at $48,241, and the PMP Project Management and PgMP courses cost $17,488.22 each.