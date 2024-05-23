Type to search

Featured In-Brief

EDB disburses $233M in grants that have generated 50K jobs in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff May 23, 2024
Luis Alemañy-González, president of the Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank

Under the current administration, $221 million has been disbursed.

The Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank (EDB) reported disbursing $233 million in grants to almost 5,000 entrepreneurs under the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Small Business Financing (SBF) Program, generating nearly 50,000 jobs on the island.

As of 2021, only $12 million had been disbursed. Under EDB President Luis Alemañy’s administration, $221 million have been disbursed, representing 4,353 benefited entrepreneurs, the agency stated. 

This program “has been so successful” that it opened the door to increase the grant limit from $50,000 to $150,000 after allocating an additional $130 million, benefiting more than 500 entrepreneurs with the increase.

Alemañy said these numbers are favorable since the 78 municipalities have benefited from the retention of 31,155 jobs and the creation of another 16,243, totaling 47,398 jobs generated. Indirect jobs are estimated at 118,495, totaling 165,893 direct and indirect jobs.

“We highlight the positive impact that grants to entrepreneurs have had on the island’s economy, as they have facilitated the retention and creation of jobs by contributing to economic development,” Alemañy said. “At the EDB, we continue to take affirmative steps to stimulate and support existing businesses, thus generating an environment conducive to investment and economic growth in Puerto Rico.”

Currently, the banking institution has 122 active applications pending for almost $8 million to be disbursed. The subsidized industries include tourism, restaurants, manufacturing, construction, agriculture and services.

“It’s a reflection of the unwavering commitment of the EDB team to continue supporting small and medium-sized entrepreneurs,” said Carlos Capella, project manager of the EDB’s Small Business Financing Program.

“Thanks to the management and disbursement of these funds, we were selected by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for the State Small Business Credit Initiative program that we are currently managing with cooperatives and local banks,” he said.

Small Business Financing from the CDBG-DR SBF program was assigned in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the EDB to administer funds in support of merchants affected by hurricanes Irma and María.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

FEMA: Hurricane Fiona recovery process fueled by $563M in funding
Contributor February 1, 2024
FEMA has approved $3.5M for Hogar CREA repairs islandwide
Contributor January 8, 2024
FEMA awards $6.2M+ to Puerto Rico ecotourism hotspots
Contributor April 23, 2021
FEMA obligates $2.2M to promote recovery of Puerto Rico’s natural reserves
Contributor February 25, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Banks have provided an increasing number of ways for customers to limit or avoid overdraft fees.

 

Survey data and consumer use demonstrate that overdraft provides an important form of short-term liquidity to consumers, ensuring that important payments such as rent, mortgages, car loans and utilities, are made on time and that consumers avoid utility shut-off or eviction.

 

For example, 88% of consumers find their bank’s overdraft protection valuable, and 77% who paid an overdraft fee were glad their bank covered their payment, rather than returning or declining it.

 

The American Bankers Association, addressing a proposed rule by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to reduce overdraft fees to as low as $3, requiring financial institutions with assets of more than $10 billion to either show the costs of their services or adopt a benchmark fee.

Related Stories

FEMA: Hurricane Fiona recovery process fueled by $563M in funding
FEMA has approved $3.5M for Hogar CREA repairs islandwide
FEMA awards $6.2M+ to Puerto Rico ecotourism hotspots
FEMA obligates $2.2M to promote recovery of Puerto Rico’s natural reserves
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.