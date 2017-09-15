1st edition of ‘PRITC Innovation Awards’ to be held in PR

Looking to raise awareness and highlight the importance and growth the island’s information technology industry has experienced in recent years, the Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster (PRITC) announced the upcoming “PRITC Innovation Awards.”

The awards will be held annually, with the first to be handed out during the CIO & IT Leadership Conference slated for March 2018. Five categories will be recognized: “Intellectual Property Award,” “IT Project of the Year,” “Technology Exporter of the Year,” “Technological Startup of the Year,” and the “Social Impact Award.”

“This is the first time Puerto Rico’s IT industry will have its own awards, to recognize individuals, products, projects and leading organizations in this sector in terms of technological innovation, business impact, contribution to the industry, international projection and social benefit, among others,” said Alberto Cordero, chairman of the PRITC Board.

Cordero said the focus of these awards is not only to honor the sector’s excellence, “but for society to recognize local talent and start to see this industry for what it is, a growing industry for Puerto Rico’s economic development.”

For his part, PRITC Board member José Huyke, who is in charge of the awards, added that this initiative arose from the need to support the island’s efforts to become a leader in technology services.

“In the PRITC we believe there is opportunity for the IT industry to continue to grow and excel, and for more Puerto Rico-based companies to transcend the local market and evolve at a national level as larger competitors,” he said.

“It is with this in mind that the PRITC is launching these awards, to serve as a catalyst in this process,” said Huyke, while reiterating that in the industry “there is a need to give value to the work that these organizations have done, when deciding to invest in the island through projects focused on IT, to contribute to our economic development.”

For the past three decades, Puerto Rico’s IT sector has transformed “quickly and prominently,” Cordero said.

“At the moment the island has outstanding talent in this industry, highly competitive, so you it can be said that Puerto Rico is poised to become a prominent IT industry hub,” Cordero added.

“This will help the industry increase its competitiveness in the region and achieve a higher position and recognition of excellence, thus boosting our economic development,” he said.

The nomination period began Thursday and will run through Oct. 26, 2017. Those interested in participating in the PRITC Innovation Awards can access the trade group’s website for details and rules.