EduKonnekt launches health care credentialing platform in Puerto Rico

Dolmarie Méndez, president of EduKonnekt, led the launch of the new health care credentialing training platform in Puerto Rico.

The program’s objective is to strengthen medical provider access.

EduKonnekt, a specialized education platform for health care credentialing professionals in Puerto Rico, has officially launched. The initiative seeks to support professionals responsible for verifying medical provider credentials, a process considered critical to expanding health care access across the island.

The platform will kick off with a series of in-person training workshops in May throughout the San Juan metro area, followed by additional sessions across Puerto Rico. In August, EduKonnekt plans to introduce a virtual platform offering on-demand resources, including what it describes as Puerto Rico’s first Credentialing Specialist Certification program tailored to the island’s regulatory landscape.

“Over the past year, we have been working to create a tool to help transform Puerto Rico’s healthcare infrastructure,” said Dolmarie Méndez, president of EduKonnekt. “We discovered there is a lack of tools and formal training available to those responsible for credentialing.”

The platform’s launch coincides with increased industry demand following the 2023 implementation of Act 73, which requires insurers to process provider credentials within 30 days through a centralized digital system.

Puerto Rico’s credentialing challenges — including shorter Medicaid revalidation periods and insurer-specific private credentialing — have highlighted the need for specialized training, according to the organization.

EduKonnekt’s curriculum is aimed at credentialing delegates, coordinators, compliance officers and administrative teams across health care entities, covering commercial, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage lines of business.

Workshops will focus on practical applications of credentialing processes, compliance with Act 73, documentation practices and workflow efficiency.

“EduKonnekt is intended to deliver a longer-term solution with measurable, tangible impact on Puerto Rico’s health care system,” Méndez said, adding that by supporting this “hidden workforce,” the platform seeks to reduce administrative burdens, prevent income interruptions for providers and improve patient access to care.