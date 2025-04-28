Type to search

In-Brief

EduKonnekt launches health care credentialing platform in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff April 28, 2025
Dolmarie Méndez, president of EduKonnekt, led the launch of the new health care credentialing training platform in Puerto Rico.
Dolmarie Méndez, president of EduKonnekt, led the launch of the new health care credentialing training platform in Puerto Rico.

The program’s objective is to strengthen medical provider access.

EduKonnekt, a specialized education platform for health care credentialing professionals in Puerto Rico, has officially launched. The initiative seeks to support professionals responsible for verifying medical provider credentials, a process considered critical to expanding health care access across the island.

The platform will kick off with a series of in-person training workshops in May throughout the San Juan metro area, followed by additional sessions across Puerto Rico. In August, EduKonnekt plans to introduce a virtual platform offering on-demand resources, including what it describes as Puerto Rico’s first Credentialing Specialist Certification program tailored to the island’s regulatory landscape.

“Over the past year, we have been working to create a tool to help transform Puerto Rico’s healthcare infrastructure,” said Dolmarie Méndez, president of EduKonnekt. “We discovered there is a lack of tools and formal training available to those responsible for credentialing.”

The platform’s launch coincides with increased industry demand following the 2023 implementation of Act 73, which requires insurers to process provider credentials within 30 days through a centralized digital system.

Puerto Rico’s credentialing challenges — including shorter Medicaid revalidation periods and insurer-specific private credentialing — have highlighted the need for specialized training, according to the organization.

EduKonnekt’s curriculum is aimed at credentialing delegates, coordinators, compliance officers and administrative teams across health care entities, covering commercial, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage lines of business. 

Workshops will focus on practical applications of credentialing processes, compliance with Act 73, documentation practices and workflow efficiency.

“EduKonnekt is intended to deliver a longer-term solution with measurable, tangible impact on Puerto Rico’s health care system,” Méndez said, adding that by supporting this “hidden workforce,” the platform seeks to reduce administrative burdens, prevent income interruptions for providers and improve patient access to care.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Insurance commissioner launches digital health industry credentialing platform
Contributor September 26, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Retaining the existing population and attracting people to return is crucial to strengthening the economy and the manufacturing industry, which accounts for about 46% of the country’s income. This effort requires a multisectoral approach that encompasses both social and economic factors.

 

Ramón Vega-Alejandro, executive director, Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension (PRiMEX)

 

Related Stories

Insurance commissioner launches digital health industry credentialing platform
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.