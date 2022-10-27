Edwards Lifesciences donates $50K to Puerto Rico-based charities

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Edwards Lifesciences in Añasco.

As part of its 50th anniversary on the island, Edwards Lifesciences announced new donations totaling to $50,000 to seven community service and health organizations in Puerto Rico through the Edwards Lifesciences Foundation.

Edwards Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of underserved patients and communities where Edwards’ employees live and work, it stated.

Most recently, the foundation matched employee donations to Direct Relief and The Red Cross to support Hurricane Fiona disaster response and contributed more than $15,000 to United Way Puerto Rico to match donations from employees at its Añasco facility.

In recent years, Edwards also partnered with United Way Puerto Rico to provide disadvantaged communities on the western part of the island with disinfection supplies, masks, and personal necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it served as a central site for distribution of relief supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, among other efforts.

“This year, Edwards celebrates 50 years of being a proud member of the Añasco and broader Puerto Rican community,” said Manuel Palma, plant general manager for Edwards in Añasco.

“Our organization is deeply committed to improving the communities where our employees live and work, and our ongoing support to charitable organizations in Puerto Rico through donations and charitable activities is how we put our commitment into action,” said Palma.

The recipients of the $50,000 donations provide services to the community ranging from preventative health services to childhood development and environmental sustainability.

The grantees are: Asociación Mayagüezana de Personas con Impedimentos Inc.; Casa Juan Bosco; Centro de Ayuda y Terapia al Niño con Impedimento Inc.; Estancia Corazón Inc.; Fundación Dr. Raúl García Rinaldi Inc.; Hogar Albergue para Niños Jesús de Nazaret Inc.; and Puerto Rico Conservation Trust.