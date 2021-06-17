‘El Isleño’ ferry back on rotation to cover Ceiba/Vieques/Culebra maritime routes

El Isleño is now one of eight in the lineup to serve the island municipalities.

The “El Isleño” ferry, which was out of rotation for two months in a dry dock in the neighboring island of St. Thomas, has rejoined the Ceiba/Vieques/Culebra maritime route, after getting $1.1 million in repairs, Maritime Transportation Authority confirmed.

The heavy-duty vessel has a capacity for 208 passengers and approximately 22 vehicles, MTA Executive Director Jorge Droz said.

“We’re very satisfied with the arrival of Isleño, which results in more and better services for the residents of the island municipalities,” said Droz. “Our commitment to the residents is to provide a reliable service and meet their essential needs.”

The vessel is now one of eight in the lineup to serve the island municipalities, which have had significant problems with the transportation system in recent months. However, the problem is decades-old.

The ferries now serving the routes are: Julia Leigh (250 passengers); Summer Wind (180 passengers); Breezy Point (180 passengers); Cayo Blanco (260 passengers); Mr. Mason (50 passengers and cargo); Lady Eve (68 passengers and cargo); and the Marilyn H (heavy cargo only).

“I’m extremely happy because today the Isleño comes into operation, a ship that the residents of Culebra and Vieques have been waiting for a long time,” Culebra Mayor Edilberto Romero said. “It’s a relief for the residents since there is now more capacity for heavy cargo and passengers and it will greatly help Culebra’s economy.”

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.