El Mesón Sandwiches extends Central Florida footprint with 4th shop

The newest El Mesón store in Lake Nona. (Credit: Cecilia Figueroa)

Orlando, FL — The taste of El Mesón Sandwiches has been extended to the Lake Nona area of ​​Florida’s bustling Orange County, and one of ​​the fastest growing locations for entrepreneurs in the United States and one of the most visited cities with more than 59 million in 2021.

The popular Puerto Rican restaurant is already a big hit with residents and visitors to the area, where it is generating 30 new jobs. Lake Nona is a popular location for businesses, and is already home to a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

Felipe Pérez-Rodriguez, director of operations for El Mesón Sandwiches in Central Florida, invited the public to taste the menu, “the best coffee of the world, the best breakfast and best sandwiches of the world.”

The first El Mesón restaurant was founded in 1972 in the town of Aguadilla, and since then has continued to grow. It arrived in Florida with the opening of its first location June 1, 2015, in the Florida Mall.

By the end of this year, the company expects to have a total of 41 restaurants split between Puerto Rico and Orlando, officials said.

“We had many mixed feelings because when you arrive in Florida without knowing what awaits you, so many Puerto Ricans missed us, they waited for us and the support they have given us all these years, and here in Florida,” said Pérez.

Their second store was located on Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee — the heartland of Puerto Ricans in Central Florida — the third in Lee Vista, and now in Lake Nona.

“Lake Nona is a place that’s in, in development, it’s a very interesting community and serving in this community. I would love for you to give us the opportunity, once you try our menu, we are sure that you will stay and become a loyal customer,” the executive said.

“This El Mesón location is a single Mesón, this is pride and success for the family of El Mesón Sandwiches, a very large and extensive family and we feel proud because it is a step forward to our success,” Pérez said during the grand opening.

Felipe Pérez-Grajales, president of El Mesón Sándwiches talked about how his father set up the business 50 years ago in Aguadilla “when he dreamed to serve, the dream to serve the best coffee, and the best breakfast, to make his family and his community proud.”

Local authorities and others were invited to the grand opening, including Tony Ortiz, Commissioner District 2 of the City of Orlando, who presented a proclamation to El Mesón.

Ilia Torres, special assistant of Jerry Demmings, Mayor of Orange County, Ada Camacho, from Orange County Commissioner Maribel Cordero’s office were also on hand.