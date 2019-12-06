El Mesón Sándwiches invests $1.5M to open P.R.’s 40th location in Caguas

December 6, 2019 398

El Mesón Sandwiches opened its 40th location in Caguas, which at a cost of $1.5 million, is described as the “largest and most innovative restaurant” in the chain in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

The location at Plaza Centro de Caguas and second establishment in this municipality, presents a new concept with high efficiency and environment friendly technologies. The restaurant generates 70 direct jobs.

“We’re proud to extend the great flavor of El Mesón Sandwiches in Caguas and present this new concept that sets a precedent for the next launches,” said Felipe Pérez-Grajales, president of the Puerto Rican chain.

“For the second time we have arrived at the ‘Ciudad Criolla,’ but with a more modern and spacious restaurant, so that our customers can enjoy the best sandwiches, breakfasts and coffees in a cozy way,” he said.

The 3,200 square-foot restaurant is mostly illuminated with solar power to reduce energy consumption. Other technologies were adapted that minimize the dependence on electricity through a smart system that controls the exterior lighting and air conditioners, executives said.

El Mesón Sandwiches also acquired other energy-saving elements such as LED lights and solar panel heaters. The premises also have a 2,500 gallon cistern, a rainwater collection system for outdoor washing, irrigation and sanitary service, an a reinforced oil and grease control system.

El Mesón Sandwiches will continue its expansion plans with the opening of seven restaurants in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland over the next 18 months. New stores will open in Río Bayamón, Guayama and Arecibo. In addition, the chain has three stores in Central Florida.

