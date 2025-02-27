‘El Poder de ser Mujer’ event to empower businesswomen

Workshops, networking and panels will provide tools for women entrepreneurs on International Women’s Day.

Former United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish) President Lourdes Aponte is reaffirming her commitment to small and medium-sized businesses (PYMES) by launching “El Poder de ser Mujer,” an event designed to empower and educate women in business.

The event, organized in partnership with María del Mar Torres and the Brújula Empresarial platform, will be held March 8 at Club Náutico in San Juan to mark International Women’s Day.

“‘El Poder de ser Mujer’ aims to provide essential tools and resources to help participants strengthen their businesses and overcome challenges in the corporate world,” organizers stated.

Attendees will have access to interactive workshops and training sessions, networking opportunities with industry leaders, and panels led by influential women entrepreneurs

Featured speakers include Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez, founder and editor of News is my Business, who will join the panel “Journalism with a Woman’s Voice.”

Other sessions include “The Four Powers of Being a Woman,” “The Power of Your Voice,” and “The Power of Being a Woman.”

Aponte and Torres, both experienced business professionals, created Brújula Empresarial to support education and training in finance, technology, leadership, sales and marketing, among other areas.

Aponte, a business consultant with more than 30 years of experience, has led multiple business ventures, while Torres specializes in customer experience and corporate branding.

“This initiative is about creating a community where women can develop skills and achieve long-term success,” organizers said.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.