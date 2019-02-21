El Yunque-inspired backpacks aim to support entrepreneurs

February 21, 2019 176

Inspired by the flora and fauna of El Yunque National Forest, nonprofit organization Vitrina Solidaria presented an exclusive collection of backpacks as part of its projects to support entrepreneurs through El Yunque Emprende program.

Raquel Skerrett-Escalera, executive director of Vitrina Solidaria said the “Sublime by Sarangeli” collection was designed by artist Sarangeli Santiago, of Artistic Quarry LLC. The line consists of four backpacks named after endemic species — Puerto Rican parrot, Palma Real, Yerba Linda and Caracol.

“In addition to featuring beautiful designs, the backpacks are for different uses, and have an educational component because each has a label that presents information of the species and a QR code that will allow the user to access more information through the El Yunque Emprende website,” she said, adding Herpetologist Naphtalí Ríos provided the scientific information of the species that will be on the labels.

“Through the El Yunque Emprende program, we support existing and future entrepreneurs in the forest region. With the sale of these limited-edition backpacks, we continue to create those spaces of opportunity for the population,” said Skerrett-Escalera.

The backpacks are unisex, can hold up to 25 pounds, are waterproof, have a rear panel and handles with padded shoulders and adjustable material for better support. The backpacks also feature an inner pocket to fit a laptop of up to 15 inches.