El Yunque National Forest upholding reservation system for visitors

The Forest Service announced that it will continue to manage the main recreation areas along the El Yunque National Forest’s Road 191 using a reservation system for both on-island residents and off-island visitors.

El Yunque is experiencing high visitation during the traditionally busy spring and summer seasons, and capacity is limited, park officials said.

“Please help us spread the word. If you want to come to El Yunque’s main recreation area, you need to get a reservation in advanced,” said Forest Supervisor Keenan Adams.

“Unfortunately, some days we must turn around 400 vehicles without a reservation. You can visit other parts of El Yunque without a reservation, however you have to plan ahead if you want to visit the 191 Recreation area. Please follow us on Facebook at US Forest Service El Yunque National Forest so you can stay informed,” he said.

This reservation system minimizes contact between Forest staff and visitors and limits crowding during the pandemic. The Recreation.gov processing fee is $2 per reservation, which can accommodate two vehicles. Visitors must display a printed or digital ticket to enter the 191 Recreation Area.

The tickets are issued per vehicle and the person named on the ticket must be present at time of entry, facility officials said.

Reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance. For last minute reservation, a limited number of slots will be released 24 hours in advanced. Reservations can be made for morning or afternoon and are only for the main Road 191 recreation corridor.

Other El Yunque areas, such as Puente Roto and Angelito trail do not require a reservation. The reservation ticket is only for public use and does not apply to commercial operations.

Reservations for weekends fill up quickly with more availability during weekdays, park officials said.

The reservation system was implemented in July 2020 to safely open El Yunque according to health and safety guidelines. Visitors are asked to follow guidelines for wearing masks, social distancing, reducing crowding, trash management and parking when visiting the Forest.

