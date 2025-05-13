Embassy Suites San Juan finishes remodel to boost guest experience

Embassy Suites San Juan also features a resort-style pool with lush gardens and a cascading waterfall.

The renovation includes updated bathrooms and upgrades to guest and public areas at the Puerto Rico hotel.

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan has completed a full renovation of guest room and public area bathrooms, part of ongoing efforts to update the property’s accommodations and amenities in Isla Verde.

The work included upgraded fixtures, chrome accessories, luxury towels and curved shower rods. The hotel said the renovation is intended to improve comfort and maintain a modern look throughout the property.

“Our goal is to continue exceeding the expectations of our guests by offering upgraded facilities that provide both comfort and style,” the hotel stated in its announcement.

The 313-room property includes studio rooms and suites equipped with a microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker and bar area with granite countertops. Room options feature double or king-size Suite Dreams beds, a 37-inch television and an alarm clock.

Public amenities include a resort-style pool surrounded by gardens and a waterfall. Dining options include El Patio, which serves American and Puerto Rican dishes in the lobby area, Coquí Pool Bar with cocktails and light fare, E’terie for grab-and-go meals, and Cueva del Mar Isla Verde, a seafood-focused restaurant that also offers beef, pork and chicken dishes.

Entertainment includes Casino Oasis, with 286 slot machines and seven gaming tables including blackjack, roulette and three-card poker. The Oasis Player Club offers perks such as free parking, discounted room rates and point redemptions for food and merchandise.

The hotel also features more than 12,000 square feet of meeting space, including the Palmeras Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 350 guests.