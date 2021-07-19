Type to search

Emilio’s Pool & Spa launches app following 40% growth spike

July 19, 2021
The app developed locally by Brainmood.

Plastic pools were the most requested item last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic and associated stay-at-home restrictions, a phenomenon that represented a 40% market growth for Emilio’s Pool & Spa in Guaynabo.

Because their upkeep often falls to the owners, Ramón Emilio Román and Mariluz Maldonado launched a mobile application — Emilio’s Pool App — through which users can purchase equipment and cleaning products from home.

It is the first application of its kind locally and the second one in the US mainland, said the owners of the pool supply store.

“During the course of the lockdown we realized the need that exists among swimming pool and hot tub owners in Puerto Rico to get the products they need without having to go to our store,” said Román.

“With Emilio’s Pool App we offer them the ability to purchase their products without having to leave their homes, because we include delivery,” he said, about one of the features of the app developed locally by Brainmood.

“We were motivated by the innovation of our business through the incorporation of new technologies, and we wanted Emilio’s Pool App to be user-friendly, so that the public of different ages and generations could easily use it,” said Maldonado.

The delivery time of the products purchased through Emilio’s Pool App is 24 to 48 hours or they can be picked up at the store in Guaynabo. The app is available to download on Google Play or the App Store.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
