Employee burnout from COVID-19 on the rise, with 58% of U.S. workers confirming it

September 7, 2020

As the U.S. celebrates Labor Day, national polling of the U.S. workforce indicates a majority of employees are burnt out (58%), up from 45% in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among employees who report burnout, 35% say it is attributable to COVID-19 circumstances, up from 25% in April.

These findings are contained in the 2020 Eagle Hill Consulting COVID-19 Employee Burnout Survey conducted online by Ipsos on April 8-10, 2020, and Aug. 13-17, 2020.

“Labor Day can serve as an inflection point for employers to re-calibrate with their workforce, said Melissa Jezior, CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting.

“This level of burnout is problematic and could increase as millions of employees continue to work from home, and many schools remain unable to fully open,” she said.

“We’re in this pandemic for the long haul, and employers have got to find a way to make workloads sustainable for employees and better equip managers to lead. Otherwise, companies risk harming their bottom line and brand,” Jezoir said.

When asked about the causes of burnout:

47% attribute burnout to their workload;

39% say it’s balancing work and their personal life;

37% indicate it stems from a lack of communication, feedback and support;

30% point to time pressures and a lack of clarity around expectations; and,

More than a quarter (28%) say its performance expectations.

Each online survey included more than 1000 respondents from a random sample of employees across the United States. The survey polled respondents on COVID-19 and its potential impact on their work experience and environment.