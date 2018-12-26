MCS employees deliver toys to children of the Vietnam Estudia Center in Guaynabo

December 26, 2018 179

A group of executive leaders and employees from Medical Card System Inc. (MCS) delivered clothing, shoes and toys to 34 kids who attend the Vietnam Estudia learning center, which is part of the Caras las Américas program in Guaynabo’s Vietnam community.

Several days a month, MCS Contigo volunteer program leaders visit the learning center to provide tutoring to the participating children.

“My heartfelt gratitude goes to the leaders who have selflessly contributed their time this past year to help these young people study and do their homework,” said Vivian Figueroa, project manager of the MCS Contigo volunteer program.

“I’m thrilled that they have taken time from their busy schedules to brighten the day with toys, shoes and clothing for this Christmas,” said Figueroa. “These gestures are extremely important at a time when Puerto Rico needs the hearts of all its people in overcoming the crisis we are going through.”

“Thanks to the hope that gestures like these give us, our youngsters are more encouraged, knowing they’re not alone. There are many people whose kindness and empathy towards others are stronger than any adversity,” said Figueroa, who took the opportunity to thank the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino for its donation of food for the activity that took place last week.

With the help of the volunteer tutors, the students who participate are able to work on all subjects, dedicating each day to a specific skill. The supervised study routine has allowed participants to have improved their school performance and become honor students, organizers said.

“The donations and initiatives to help this and other nonprofit entities are part of MCS’s efforts as a socially responsible company in combating school dropouts, improving the quality of life for those with scarce economic resources, and helping youngsters become responsible adults and professionals,” Figueroa said.