Claro employees donate $35K to 7 P.R. philanthropic entities

December 13, 2018 91

Telecommunications provider Claro donated $35,000 to seven philanthropic entities on the islanda s part of its annual “Claro Solidarios” program. Company employees nominated the benefited entities and chosen by a panel of judges comprised of Claro directors.

“Today we honor the true Christmas spirit; sharing and supporting those who have less through the ‘Claro Solidarios’ program, which feeds from money and/or commissions from the food and beverage vending machines,” said Claro CEO Enrique Ortíz de Montellano.

“It is a unique program, because our employees are the ones who nominate the institutions that receive the donation. This is another demonstration consistent with our company’s mission to connect Puerto Rico to a better future,” he said.

A panel of judges selected the seven winners from 45 entities that were nominated. Each will receive a $5,000 donation. This year’s beneficiaries are: Adoptando en P.R. Inc.; Agencia de Desarrollo y Recursos Asistenciales de la Iglesia Adventista del 7mo. Día (A.D.R.A.); Asamblea de Dios Central de Autónoma de Levittown Inc.; Auditórium de Amor Kennedy Inc.; Brownie Blondie Foundation Inc.; Casa Amor, Fe y Esperanza, Corp. (C.A.F.É.); and Casa Raquel Inc.