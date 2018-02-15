Delta pays P.R. employees $500K from profit sharing program

Delta Air Lines paid out more than $1 billion in profit sharing for the fourth year in a row and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments made possible by its more than 80,000 employees around the world.

Puerto Rico’s 111 employees will split $500,000 of that amount, for “their hard work, operational excellence and customer service in 2017,” the carrier said.

“This is the fourth year in a row that Delta’s profit sharing has topped $1 billion — a milestone no company in history has ever achieved,” said Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian. “Delta people are the reason for our success and Valentine’s Day is our favorite day each year as we celebrate the incredible results our people have delivered.”

The airline has paid out more than $5 billion through its profit sharing program over the past five years. Through the program, “employees share in the success they create together through hard work and a focus on the customer,” Delta said.

This compensation approach has resulted in an 80 percent increase in total annual compensation since 2008.