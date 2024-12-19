Empowered by Light delivers solar power to 3 more community centers

Empowered by Light's solar installation at the La Mina Community Center, Sector Cubuy, Barrio Río Blanco in Naguabo.

Each center received approximately 8 kilowatts of solar power and 20 kilowatt-hours of energy storage through batteries.

Renewable energy nonprofit Empowered by Light partnered with several solar panel and energy storage providers to equip three community centers in Naguabo, Salinas and Guánica with solar energy systems. These upgrades ensure the centers can operate during grid outages and provide critical services during natural disasters and emergencies.

Empowered by Light collaborated with Canadian Solar, local installer Solar Technology, and CED Greentech Puerto Rico, which donated solar panels, to complete the project.

The centers outfitted with solar energy systems include La Mina Community Center in Naguabo, which serves a community often isolated by heavy rains; Las 80 Community Center in Salinas, which acts as a shelter for bedridden or electricity-dependent individuals during emergencies; and Unidos por Arenas Community Center in Guánica, which will also function as a shelter and community kitchen during emergencies.

Each center received approximately 8 kilowatts of solar power and 20 kilowatt-hours of energy storage (batteries). Trainees from Empowered by Light’s and GRID Alternatives’ 2024 Workforce Development Program assisted in installing two of the systems. To date, Empowered by Light has funded solar energy systems for eight community centers in Puerto Rico.

“Reliable power means these centers can offer families in their communities a safe place to gather, access power for their personal devices, including medical devices, prepare meals and receive help during grid outages — whether that outage is due to a major storm, earthquake or some other cause,” said Moira Hanes, executive director of Empowered by Light.

.“Transitioning community services and emergency response away from costly and unreliable diesel is a major step in building sustainability and resilience for communities impacted by climate change,” she added.

Ruben Casillas, regional sales manager of Canadian Solar EP Cube, praised the collaboration, stating, “It has been an honor and a pleasure to work alongside Empower by Light, Solar Technology and CED Greentech, who donated our Canadian Solar panels to see these projects through.”

“It’s imperative to care for our people, especially in communities like these, which have been suffering for prolonged periods without power, and now these centers will serve as a beacon of hope for them,” he said.

“We will continuously support this great work, bringing clean energy and sustainability with reliable solutions to those places on the island that need it most,” he added.

Ada Ramona Miranda, Comunidad Las 80 community leader, said “Thanks to your organization’s commitment to installing the solar system, our population not only has a safer space, but will also experience relief in their physical, psychological and emotional health.”

Miranda noted that the project has encouraged more frequent use of the center’s facilities, strengthening its role as a community hub.