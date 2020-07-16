Enactus Puerto Rico marks 15 yrs. of developing leaders

July 16, 2020 255

Enactus Puerto Rico, an international nonprofit whose mission is to build future leaders is marking its 15th anniversary on the island, where it has overseen scores of new projects, organizers said.

As part of its mission of developing leaders, entrepreneurs and innovative projects that address community needs, participants have created projects from services to elderly, prisoners, victims of gender violence, educational companies, rescue and training of pets, environmental conservation and recycling, to innovative construction technologies, solid waste processing, and water treatment.

As is the case with Remora, Puerto Rico Industries for the Blind, and Renacen, among others.

The nonprofit brings together a strong network of students, academics, and business leaders “committed to using the power of business action to transform lives and shape a sustainable world. More than 425 students and their 17 teams, last year designed 36 projects with an economic impact of more than $12 million for our island,” Enactus Puerto Rico President Rosa Hernández said.

“We’re very proud to celebrate Enactus’ 15 years in Puerto Rico, and very honored to be part of a legacy of development and entrepreneurship in our young people,” she said.

“The strength, passion and commitment that our collaborating students, mentors and entrepreneurs have demonstrated throughout these 15 years bear witness to the great contribution that Enactus has made and continues to make for the sustainable development of our communities in need and of our island in general,” Hernández said.

To commemorate its milestone anniversary, the entity launched an institutional and fundraising campaign, urging citizens pitch in. During the months of July and August, people will be able to make their donations at Burger King restaurants or through its website.