Endeavor chooses 1st Puerto Rican entrepreneur in its global network

Endeavor selected the first Puerto Rican entrepreneur to enter its global network, Abarca Health Founder and CEO Jason Borschow, during its most recent International Selection Panel held in San Francisco, CA last week, the company announced.

Endeavor is a nonprofit organization that leads the global high-impact entrepreneurship movement and has operations in more than 30 countries.

The International Selection Panel (ISP) is the culmination of a rigorous, multi-step selection process to identify successful high-impact entrepreneurs who demonstrate the potential to leverage Endeavor’s resources, services and mentoring to scale up their business by growing in new markets, creating jobs and increasing their income.

The desire of founders to reinvest their time and money in their own entrepreneurial ecosystems to help other entrepreneurs develop is also considered.

During the three-day event, Borschow presented to six international panelists selected from Endeavor’s extensive network of entrepreneurial and business leaders. Through an interview format, the panelists learned about the business, assessed its potential for high-impact growth, and discussed whether they should select it to become an Endeavor Entrepreneur.

The panelists voted unanimously, validating that Borschow meets the criteria to enter the renowned global network, which has more than 1,800-member entrepreneurs.

The objective of Abarca Health is to scale through Endeavor’s global network and achieve a greater impact in the health industry.

“Participating in the Endeavor process has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career,” said Borschow. “It is a great privilege for Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to have access to a sophisticated global network that supports us to truly scale our business and export to the world the value we create from the island.”

Abarca is one of 17 selected companies in San Francisco representing 13 markets in a wide range of verticals. Once selected, Endeavor Entrepreneurs obtain personalized comprehensive services, including access to top-level local and international mentors, assistance to expand to new markets and access to capital, among other services needed to scale their businesses.

Endeavor, founded in 1997, established operations in Puerto Rico in February of 2018 with the mission to transform the island’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Since its founding, Endeavor entrepreneurs have created 1.5 million jobs, generated $15 billion in revenue in 2018, and helped build models of sustainable growth in their home countries.