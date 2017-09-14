Green Energy Fund application deadline set for Oct. 27

The State Office for Energy Public Policy (OEPPE, by its initials in Spanish) announced it has postponed the deadline to apply for Green Energy Fund incentive to Oct. 27.

OEPPE Executive Director Francisco Rullán said, “according to the public policy established in the Plan for Puerto Rico, this new opportunity favors the development of energy projects through the reimbursement for the installation of renewable energy systems with a maximum capacity of 100 kilowatts for homes and small businesses.”

The Green Energy Fund was created to foster the development of green energy, reduce the cost of energy in homes and businesses, reduce the consumption of energy generated by non-renewable fossil resources such as oil, and in turn minimize the impact of greenhouse gases that are harmful to the environment.

“The new rules are aimed at achieving a positive impact, with priority given to residential as well as small and medium enterprises,” he said.

“This helps middle class pockets and does social justice, while creating an environment to impact and reduce the cost the being worked out for the renewable energy market,” he said.

The agency will offer workshops on application requirements on Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.