Energy Bureau to host 2nd workshop on issues related to vehicle charging stations

During the workshop they will discuss the conditions of the electrical system, the impact of the demand curve and the most effective way of managing systems and infrastructure for charging and recharging this type of motor vehicle.

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau will hold the second technical workshop related to the establishment of infrastructure, billing processes, and regulations for the charging and recharging of electric vehicles on the island.

The workshop will take place today, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and may be seen HERE.

“As we established last November, we will be holding the second of three workshops to guarantee compliance with Article 3 of Act 33 of 2019 and continue discussing the criteria to consider as priorities to make the use of this alternative viable in Puerto Rico,” said the President of the Energy Bureau, Edison Avilés-Deliz.

The criteria to be considered when determining priorities for the establishment of additional charging and recharging stations will be discussed at the third workshop on this topic, the agency noted.

During the workshop they will discuss the conditions of the electrical system, the impact of the demand curve and the most effective way of managing systems and infrastructure for charging and recharging this type of motor vehicle.

“LUMA Energy ServCo, LLC was ordered to present its strategy for the recovery and transformation of the transmission and distribution system, the investment made to date and the itinerary and plans to modify the distribution network and the impact it will have on consumers,” said Avilés

The document shows that LUMA’s failure to comply with this order may entail penalty of up to $25,000 per day and per violation, among others that the Bureau deems appropriate.