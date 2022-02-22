Energy Bureau to host public virtual conference Feb. 28

PREB President Edison Avilés-Deliz.

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau confirmed that the next public hearing — to be held virtually — is slated for Feb. 28, inviting island residents and other interested parties to participate.

“We want to remind [everyone] that all hearings can be accessed, especially the one scheduled for Feb. 28, and that both LUMA and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) have been requested to be duly represented by officials prepared to respond adequately. and satisfactorily each and every one of the questions that are made, especially those directed to the evaluation of its performance up to now,” PREB President Edison Avilés-Deliz.

The agency’s the hearings, workshops, and technical conferences are held remotely to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Participants can access the virtual events using the Microsoft Teams platform and may watch them live through the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau’s YouTube channel.”

Avilés-Deliz said “these tools guarantee transparency in each process and promote that our citizens, as well as any interested party, have first-hand and immediate information.”

During the upcoming hearing, the agency will be receiving information from LUMA and PREPA “to evaluate, review and promote both the implementation and the audit and monitoring parameters of the report and transition plan that must be implemented as of Oct. 1 of this year,” he said.

Those interested in participating in the technical conference must request access before 5 p.m. the day prior by email to secretaria@jrsp.pr.gov; or by contacting the Energy Bureau at 787-523-6262.