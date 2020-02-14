Enrollment on Arrival reaches Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport

February 14, 2020 392

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations in Puerto Rico announced the official start of “Enrollment on Arrival” (EoA).

EoA is a program that allows Global Entry applicants who are conditionally approved to complete their interviews upon arrival into an airport in the United States, eliminating the need for the applicant to schedule an interview at an enrollment center to complete the application process.

“Enrollment on Arrival facilitates our capacity to serve trusted travelers who seek the benefits of Global Entry,” said Roberto Vaquero, assistant director of field operations for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

When landing from a foreign destination at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, passengers should follow the signage directing them to CBP officers who can complete their Global Entry interview during their admissibility inspection, the agency said.

To complete the interview via EoA, the traveler must have the following documents:

A valid passport. If the traveler uses more than one passport, they must take them all to the interview so that the information can be added to their file. This provides the passenger with the ability to use multiple passports at the Global Entry kiosk.

Documents providing evidence of residency. Examples are: driver’s license (if the address is current), mortgage statement, rental payment statement, utility bill, etc. This is not required for minors.

A permanent resident card (if applicable).

While Global Entry’s goal is to speed travelers through the process, members may still be selected for further examination when entering the United States.

“Any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in the appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges,” the CBP said.