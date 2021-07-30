Enterprise Holdings awards $20K in grants to 7 Puerto Rico nonprofits

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Enterprise Holdings — parent company of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands — is awarding $20,000 to seven Puerto Rico-based nonprofits as part of its ROAD Forward program.

Through the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, the company will grant a total of $7 million to nearly 700 nonprofits addressing social and racial equity gaps facing youth and families in communities across the globe, the company confirmed.

In Puerto Rico, Enterprise has chosen: Casa Cultural Afro Caribena-Centro Yuiza Inc. ($10,000); Hogar Ruth Para Mujeres Maltratadas Inc. ($1,700); Hogares Rafaela Ybarra Urb San Jose Embalse Project ($1,650); Hogar Cuna De San Cristobal Inc. ($1,650); La Casa De Todos ($1,700); La Fondita de Jesús ($1,650); and Hogar Padre Venard Inc. ($1,650).

“A commitment to the communities where we operate has been fundamental to our company since its founding in 1957,” said Enterprise Holdings Foundation President Carolyn Kindle Betz. “ROAD Forward’s local grants will support the many outstanding organizations that are leading efforts to advance equity in their communities — and ultimately strengthen the areas where our employees live and work, one neighborhood at a time.”

Enterprise Holdings first announced the ROAD Forward commitment in November 2020.

“The initiative focuses on Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity (ROAD) for youth and families by addressing three areas in need of urgent attention: early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation,” it stated.

“ROAD Forward demonstrates our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities,” said Enterprise Holdings Chief Diversity Officer Errin Braddock. “This is a companywide priority, and through this initiative, as well as efforts inside our own walls, we are doing the work that is necessary to help our communities advance lasting change.”