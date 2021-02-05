Entrepreneur Lucienne Gigante’s Lucenti selected for global accelerator fellowship

Lucienne Gigante

Puerto Rican Entrepreneur Lucienne Gigante has been selected as a fellow in the global accelerator program Vital Voices GROW Fellowship (VV GROW), joining 50 of her peers and business leaders from 27 countries and seven regions worldwide.

Gigante will participate as the founder of Lucenti, a strategic positioning firm that creates and deploys innovative strategies to help companies solve challenging problems and discover new opportunities.

“We elevate your business while making a positive impact on the community,” said Gigante. “Companies that listen to their stakeholders and are embedded in their communities are more profitable, their employees more productive and their clients more loyal.”

Lucenti leverages its expertise in digital branding, social media, crisis communications, reputation management and public relations to advance its clients’ goals.

The year-long VV GROW is a global accelerator program designed to “scale and elevate women business leaders as drivers for economic growth and social change in their communities, countries and the world.”

Vital Voices is a Washington D.C.-based global organization with the mission to identify, invest in and bring visibility to extraordinary women across the world by unleashing their leadership potential to transform lives and accelerate peace and prosperity in their communities.

The nonprofit Vital Voices Global Partnership grew out of the US government’s Vital Voices Democracy Initiative, established in 1997 by First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright after the United Nations Fourth World.

Conference on Women in Beijing. Among its board members are National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman and DVF Studios designer and chairman Diane Von Furstenberg.

VV GROW offers customized business skills training, leadership development, technical assistance and access to business networks to help participants develop their businesses and expand their social impact. Through online trainings, fellows focus on long-term value and action-oriented strategy to grow their businesses. In addition, fellows become part of Vital Voices’ supportive global network of women leaders.

Gigante is a strategic communication, crisis management and reputation management leader with extensive experience in corporate, nonprofit and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

As a women’s advocate, she has launched more than 10 award-winning economic development programs for women. Her work has been featured in “Forbes,” “Fast Company,” and Yahoo Finance, among others.

