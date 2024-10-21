Entrepreneurs, investors, mentors to gather at 18th Dimension Fest

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jorge Louis Caballero, from Pathbooks, is a participant in the parallel18 cohort.

The event will feature the DemoDay of the P18 Gen. 12 international cohort and the Alumni Venture Summit.

Puerto Rico, with its strategic location, is emerging as a bridge to the Americas, positioning the island as a hub connecting the international business community. In this context, parallel18, a business support program under the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), will host the 18th Dimension Fest at Vivo Beach Club in Carolina on Nov. 19.

The event will feature pitches from 23 participants of the 12th generation of the P18 international acceleration program, who represent various industries, including fintech, e-commerce, information technology and health care, after completing a 20-week curriculum.

“For the Trust, this event represents a major milestone. The 18th Dimension Fest will attract entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. It is a great opportunity to showcase the innovation driving our economy and local development,” said trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“We know that valuable connections will be made, and the audience will have a memorable experience,” she added.

Simultaneously, the Alumni Ventures Summit, sponsored by Hispanics in Philanthropy’s Inicio Ventures program, will feature 20 parallel18 alumni companies presenting their solutions to an audience of international investors and the local business community.

Each selected startup will receive $250 for their pitch, and prizes will be awarded to the top three presenters, with third place receiving $5,000, second place $10,000 and first place $15,000.

“Joining forces with parallel18 isn’t just an opportunity — it’s a commitment to center the often-underrepresented potential of Puerto Rico’s brilliant founder community. At Inicio, we don’t just manage investments; we champion Latinx/e talent and celebrate thriving startup ecosystems,” said Jorge Calderón, managing director at Inicio.

The 18th Dimension Fest will offer an exclusive program featuring world-class speakers, with two simultaneous conference tracks: one focused on startups and the other on investors. Notable sessions include “Trends in Venture Capital,” the panel “How to Approach Investors,” and “How to Identify a Good Investment Opportunity.”

The investor-focused session will kick off with the panel “Puerto Rico as an Innovation Hub,” featuring Crespo and Ella Woger, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico, and moderated by parallel18’s executive director, Héctor Jirau.

Additionally, entrepreneurs will receive guidance on crafting effective pitches and improving their storytelling skills.

Attendees can also join an interactive workshop led by Deborah Collazo, an industrial and organizational psychologist.

“We’re thrilled that our program, parallel18, has managed to organize an event of this magnitude in Puerto Rico for the first time. We’re bringing in speakers that we know will be great resources for both entrepreneurs and investors,” said Jirau.

“Not only will they take away relevant content, but we also provide a space for them to connect with the island’s business ecosystem,” he added.

Investors will benefit from discussions on venture capital trends and investment opportunities in emerging industries.