Entrepreneurs of innovative company HYP3R join Endeavor’s global network

August 8, 2019 166

Entrepreneurs Carlos García and Leandro Armas, leaders of HYP3R, were admitted to Endeavor’s global network as part of the new group of Endeavor Entrepreneurs selected this summer in Tokyo, Japan, Erika Medina-Vecchini, Managing Director of Endeavor Puerto Rico announced.

The partners at HYP3R, one of the most innovative technology companies in the tourism sector, are part of a group of 31 new Endeavor Entrepreneurs from 12 countries that were selected during the most recent Endeavor International Selection Panel (ISP).

The ISP is the culmination of a rigorous selection process to identify high-impact entrepreneurs who demonstrate the potential to leverage Endeavor resources to create jobs and wealth on a large-scale and are committed to reinvesting their time and capital in their local ecosystems to help other entrepreneurs take off.

“The selection of HYP3R’s leaders as Endeavor Entrepreneurs strengthens a critical link in Endeavor’s local strategy to insert into our ecosystem Puerto Rican entrepreneurs who have succeeded in external markets to provide knowledge, expertise and opportunities for global growth to the economy of the island,” said Medina-Vecchini.

HYP3R was named one of the most innovative companies in the world in 2018 and 2019 by Fast Company. Its data and software solutions are used globally by such companies as Marriott International, Caesars Entertainment and Westfield Malls.

HYP3R’s technology platform allows its customers to acquire and engage with the world’s most valuable travelers and consumers. HYP3R has two patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Puerto Rico native García is co-founder and CEO of HYP3R and the Argentine Armas is the CTO of the company. Both are serial entrepreneurs who have created and sold successful companies at the intersection of marketing and technology.

The company was born from the Disney Accelerator and Techstars programs in 2015, and currently has operations in San Juan, Puerto Rico; San Francisco, California; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Fifty percent of the members of the HYP3R management team are Puerto Ricans, including Chris Gentilini, Jorge Suárez, and Omar Ramos. All three collaborated in various companies with García before HYP3R.

“Endeavor’s selection process was intense and challenging since we were evaluated by top leaders from SoftBank and Equifax, among others. However, their mentorship and advice have contributed to our strategic plan to expand globally,” García said.

“HYP3R is at an inflection point because our customers already have global operations. With the resources that Endeavor makes available to us, we will accelerate HYP3R’s growth and bring value to Puerto Rico, where I got started as an entrepreneur,” he said.

With this new group, Endeavor now supports 1,911 entrepreneurs in 34 markets around the world.

“The Tokyo selection panel truly demonstrated what we believe deeply at Endeavor: that entrepreneurs with enormous potential to scale up and pay it forward are found all around the world, often in markets overlooked by investors and the entrepreneurship community,” said Endeavor Co-founder Linda Rottenberg.

Once selected, Endeavor Entrepreneurs gain access to comprehensive customized services, including introductions to local and international business mentors who will help them address key needs.

Endeavor Entrepreneurs have had a significant track record of impact. Endeavor Entrepreneurs have created 3 million jobs, generated $20 billion in revenue in 2018, and help build sustainable growth models in their home countries.