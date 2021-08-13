Entrepreneurs Organization Puerto Rico presents new Board

Businessman Alberto Cruz took over the presidency of the organization that assembles local entrepreneurs and promotes the professional and personal growth of its members.

Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) Puerto Rico, a nonprofit organization that assembles local entrepreneurs and promotes among its members educational growth on the professional as well the personal levels, presented its new Board of Directors that will guide the institution for the 2021–2022 yearly cycle.

Businessman Alberto Cruz took over the presidency along with the following Board members: Antonio Álvarez; Carmen Mely Torres; Jean Paul Rocafort; Alex Goachet; Vanessa Buendia; Armando Colón; Debra Lafuente; Gustavo Castillo; Michelle Arce; José Juan Soneira; Franco Calero Font; Carlos Bruno; and Orlando Montañez.

At the event to present the new Board members, Enrique Ortíz de Montellano, CEO of Claro de Puerto Rico, was the guest speaker, and addressed connectivity challenges, and the telecom and internet services post Hurricane María, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

EO is a global business network with more than 14,000 business leaders in 198 chapters on 61 countries. Founded in 1987 by young entrepreneurs, it allows business owners to connect with other local and international entrepreneurs and learn from each other, to obtain greater success in their projects and businesses.

“At the local level, we’re organized under the peer-to-peer model, in which members share their professional and personal experiencesas well as their successes and lessons learned. Also, the exchange of strategies and ideas that contribute to the leadership of other members is also addressed, as well as the contribution to the human aspect and the community commitment, which are fundamental and a great value of the organization,” Cruz added.

The local chapter was founded in 2015 and now has 59 members. Each chapter offers the opportunity to its member to connect and network with other entrepreneurs to exchange knowledge and practices, in addition to educational events at the local and international levels, and mentorship programs.

EO chapters also help its members to partner with local businesses and promote employment and socioeconomic strengthening of their geographical zones.

Membership is by invitation only, candidates must be founding members, owners or. majority partners of businesses with $1 million or more of annual income.