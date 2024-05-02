EnvSafe PR gets FirstBank’s ‘Uno con el ambiente’ award

EnvSafe CEO Geannette M. Siberón accepts the award.

The Puerto Rican business was honored for its sustainable solutions in manufacturing.

Environmental & Safety Engineering Solutions (EnvSafe PR) and its CEO, Geannette M. Siberón, were recently honored with the “Uno con el ambiente” award from FirstBank and seed capital funding as part of Grupo Guayacán’s EnterPRize business competition.

The recognitions are for contributions to designing solutions that help the manufacturing industry reduce its environmental footprint, achieve sustainability goals and remain competitive in the global market.

The seed capital, which totals $20,000, was awarded during the 15th Sustainability Summit: Better Practices and the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA) award ceremony, an organization that Siberón has led for 15 years. The ceremony took place during Earth Month.

FirstBank’s “Uno con el ambiente” program supports local businesses that contribute to innovative initiatives for preserving and improving Puerto Rico’s environment. The selection criteria for the award include the business’ plan, growth potential, environmental and societal impact, and whether it shares FirstBank’s values and program goals.

“For seven years, we have participated in EnterPRize, using our environmental preservation award ‘Uno con el ambiente’ to recognize innovative entrepreneurs who are committed to the country and the environment,” said Wanda Betancourt, first vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank.

“We select businesses whose business models are sustainable, that incorporate energy conservation, that minimize waste generation and that employ innovation in their processes. EnvSafe is an extraordinary example, and for that reason we are happy to support them in their efforts to benefit the environment,” she added.

Siberón expressed pride and honor in receiving the award, stating, “The seed capital will push us to create more jobs, address the increasing demand for our services, double our sales and expand into exporting our services.”

“This award, which I share with my team, inspires us to continue our mission of helping businesses create sustainable, safe and efficient operations, products and services,” she said. “In doing so, we position our clients to remain competitive in the global market, thus contributing to environmentally sustainable economic development and having a positive impact on the well-being of the public, our society and the planet.”

Siberón, who also chairs the PRMA’s Environmental Sustainability and Permits Committee and serves as the vice president of the Chemical Engineers Institute at the Puerto Rico Engineers and Land Surveyors Association, and as a delegate of the International Decarbonization Division of the Interamerican Sanitary and Environmental Engineering Association (Aidis, in Spanish).

A licensed engineer with a Sustainability Practitioner Certification and a Lean Manufacturing Black Belt, Siberón is an ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 internal auditor who has led international audits.

“We have succeeded in reducing carbon dioxide emissions …, the consumption of energy, materials and water, in addition to increasing recycling rates. We are succeeding in enabling our clients to have sustainable operations, products and services while remaining competitive and reducing their environmental footprint for the planet and for the people,” she stated.

Founded in 2022, EnvSafe PR has guided several businesses in achieving sustainability objectives aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and strategic environmental impact reduction plans.

EnvSafe PR also became the first Puerto Rican business to participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s FedMap accelerator program and completed the Fundación Borincana’s PRECAP accelerator, securing its first federal contracts a few months ago with agencies under the Department of Defense and federal subcontracts with nonprofit organizations to support the energy transformation of small businesses in Puerto Rico.