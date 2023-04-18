EPA fines 2 co.’s for Clean Water Act violations at hotel construction in Luquillo

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The proposed Fairfield Inn and Suites Hotel & Casino project in Luquillo. (Credit: facebook.com/fairfieldluquillo)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has taken an enforcement action against Northshore Management Corporation and Luquillo Hotel Company LLC for failure to comply with permit notification requirements under the Clean Water Act.

The companies involved will face a combined fine of $30,000 for the violations related to the construction of the Fairfield Inn and Suites Hotel & Casino project in Luquillo.

The penalty settlement is the latest in a series of enforcement actions taken to address violations from construction sites throughout the island.

“EPA considers it a priority to assure compliance with the Clean Water Act due to increased construction activity across Puerto Rico, especially in coastal areas,” the agency stated.

“Companies must comply with the Clean Water Act. Compliance prevents waterways from being contaminated by stormwater runoff and pollutants from construction activities” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia.

“It is critical that operators of construction activities requiring permit coverage apply for and adhere to permit requirements to ensure environmental impacts to our natural resources are effectively minimized,” added Garcia.

Under the CWA and implementing regulations, operators of construction activities that propose to discharge into water bodies are required to obtain permits and to follow the requirements outlined in those permits to reduce pollution runoff. Failure to obtain a permit or to follow the requirements of a permit may violate federal law.

The companies failed to submit a notice of intent for coverage of its construction activities at the project under EPA’s permit requirements and failed to implement and maintain effective stormwater and erosion controls at the project, as required by regulations, the agency said.

The Luquillo Hotel Company failed to timely apply for stormwater permit coverage for its construction activities at the project and accordingly, discharged pollutants without authorization into wetlands, the EPA stated.

“As part of EPA working with the businesses to address the violations, the two companies have worked to implement erosion and sediment controls as well as soil stabilization in areas of the project. As a result, Northshore Management Corporation and Luquillo Hotel Company reached substantial compliance with the environmental requirements,” it stated.