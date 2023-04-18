Type to search

Featured Government

EPA fines 2 co.’s for Clean Water Act violations at hotel construction in Luquillo

Contributor April 18, 2023
The proposed Fairfield Inn and Suites Hotel & Casino project in Luquillo. (Credit: facebook.com/fairfieldluquillo)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has taken an enforcement action against Northshore Management Corporation and Luquillo Hotel Company LLC for failure to comply with permit notification requirements under the Clean Water Act.

The companies involved will face a combined fine of $30,000 for the violations related to the construction of the Fairfield Inn and Suites Hotel & Casino project in Luquillo.

The penalty settlement is the latest in a series of enforcement actions taken to address violations from construction sites throughout the island.

“EPA considers it a priority to assure compliance with the Clean Water Act due to increased construction activity across Puerto Rico, especially in coastal areas,” the agency stated.

“Companies must comply with the Clean Water Act. Compliance prevents waterways from being contaminated by stormwater runoff and pollutants from construction activities” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia.

“It is critical that operators of construction activities requiring permit coverage apply for and adhere to permit requirements to ensure environmental impacts to our natural resources are effectively minimized,” added Garcia.

Under the CWA and implementing regulations, operators of construction activities that propose to discharge into water bodies are required to obtain permits and to follow the requirements outlined in those permits to reduce pollution runoff. Failure to obtain a permit or to follow the requirements of a permit may violate federal law.

The companies failed to submit a notice of intent for coverage of its construction activities at the project under EPA’s permit requirements and failed to implement and maintain effective stormwater and erosion controls at the project, as required by regulations, the agency said.

The Luquillo Hotel Company failed to timely apply for stormwater permit coverage for its construction activities at the project and accordingly, discharged pollutants without authorization into wetlands, the EPA stated.

“As part of EPA working with the businesses to address the violations, the two companies have worked to implement erosion and sediment controls as well as soil stabilization in areas of the project. As a result, Northshore Management Corporation and Luquillo Hotel Company reached substantial compliance with the environmental requirements,” it stated.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico gets $3M from EPA, DNER for innovative climate projects
Contributor April 13, 2023
Puerto Rico, USVI get $12.2M from EPA for used water infrastructure upgrades
Contributor April 5, 2023
EPA requires Guánica-Caribe Land Dev’t Corp. to remove contaminated soil
Contributor March 30, 2023
EPA orders co.’s to comply with Clean Water Act to restore wetlands in Rincón
Contributor March 23, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“IKEA is immersed in an expansion and transformation plan in Puerto Rico.”

— Mayra Díaz-Balbuena, Caribbean marketing coordinator for IKEA in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico gets $3M from EPA, DNER for innovative climate projects
Puerto Rico, USVI get $12.2M from EPA for used water infrastructure upgrades
EPA requires Guánica-Caribe Land Dev’t Corp. to remove contaminated soil
EPA orders co.’s to comply with Clean Water Act to restore wetlands in Rincón
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.