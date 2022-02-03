EPA grants Pathstone $200K to train 60 students in Puerto Rico for environmental jobs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The training program includes 214 hours of instruction, including federal Occupational Safety & Health Administration courses, pesticide worker safety protection training, and asbestos, lead, and mold abatement programs.

The U.S Environmental Agency has granted the PathStone Corporation $200,000 to train 60 students in Puerto Rico and place at least 41 in environmental jobs, as part of the $3.8 million grant given to 19 organizations for that goal.

PathStone Corporation is targeting unemployed and underemployed students throughout nine rural municipalities in Puerto Rico.

“With this new opportunity we will impact the municipalities of Morovis, Vega Baja, Vega Alta, Toa Baja, Toa Alta, Dorado, Cataño, Bayamón, and Naranjito with training and employment services guiding them towards environmental careers,” said PathStone Program Administrator Mileidy Soto.

Rather than filling local jobs with contractors from distant cities, these organizations provide training and offer residents of communities historically affected by environmental pollution, economic disinvestment, and brownfields an opportunity to gain the skills and certifications needed to secure local environmental work in their communities.

Key partners include Corporacion del Proyecto ENLACE del Caño Martin Peña, Center for Creative Land Recycling, VACU-TOUR, Mercado Familiar, SHRM PR Chapter, Citizen Services Fair, Comité de Patronos, Junta Local Desarrollo, Toledo Engineering LLC, BLDM LLC, WRN Construction Inc., Industrial Central Services, Senadora Distrito de Arecibo, Toa Alta Mayor’s Office, Local Labor Development Board, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Municipality of Cataño, the Area Local Desarrollo Laboral Manatí Dorado/American Job Center, the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies, and New Robles Driving School.