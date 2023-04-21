EPA offers critical training to curb violations at construction sites

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Inspectors must ensure that construction projects have proper coverage from an EPA general permit and take certain steps to protect local waters.

On April 26, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will conduct a training session in Mayagüez for people who perform inspections of construction sites in Puerto Rico.

It is the responsibility of these inspectors to ensure that construction projects have coverage from an EPA general permit, and they must also take steps to protect local waters during construction.

EPA recently released the Spanish language version of its Construction Inspection Training Course for operators. Construction site operators are required to get coverage under EPA’s Clean Water Act (CWA) 2022 Construction General Permit (CGP) and are now required to ensure that any individual conducting construction site inspections is properly qualified.

The 2022 CGP includes new requirements for people who received permit coverage after Feb. 17. Training is now required and people who inspect these sites must pass the exam or meet other requirements.

“EPA has strengthened Construction General Permit Inspector Training requirements for personnel to ensure that only qualified persons conduct such inspections,” said Lisa F. Garcia, EPA Regional Administrator. “Construction operators that are not conducting adequate inspections and documenting their findings could face hefty fines.”

EPA’s construction inspection training is provided at no cost to the public and covers the content of five training modules.

EPA’s upcoming training on Clean Water Act construction permit

For engineers, construction operators, landowners, professional organizations, communities and other interested parties, EPA and the Institute of Environmental Engineers of the Puerto Rico Engineers’ Association will host a training on the Clean Water Act’s (CWA) National Pollutant Elimination Systems (NPDES) 2022 Construction General Permit for Stormwater Discharges on April 26, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casa Capitular of the Engineers’ Association in Mayagüez.

For more information on this training, contact the Institute of Environmental Engineers at 787-758-2250 or send an email to iiam@ciapr.org.