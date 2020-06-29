Ericsson to transform Liberty LatinAm mobile core network across region

June 29, 2020 264

Ericsson is partnering with Liberty Latin America Ltd. in an upgrade of its mobile core network and to accelerate path toward new technologies in the Caribbean and Latin America, the companies said.

Liberty has chosen Ericsson as its sole mobile core network vendor in a major network modernization drive.

The three-year deal will see Ericsson deploying state-of-the-art, virtualized and cloud-based mobile core network solutions to serve the regional Liberty Latin America market under a virtualized mobile core consolidation project.

Deployment is expected to get underway in the second half of 2020 and will benefit Liberty Latin America’s operations across the region.

By the end of this three-year project, Liberty Latin America’s mobile core networks will be fully virtualized, even more resilient, and prepared for future mobile technologies.

“Current circumstances have shown the importance of resilient, high-speed networks. Deploying a new virtualized core network across the region will allow us to be ready for our customers’ changing needs,” said Vivek Khemka, chief technology and product officer at Liberty Latin America.

“We continue to invest and modernize our network across the region to ensure better voice quality, higher data speeds, lower latency, data security and increased network resiliency, improving our customer experiences,” Khemka said.

“The extension of our strategic partnership with Ericsson consolidates our commitment to the development of a new generation of services that will provide a greater experience for our customers in the region,” he said.

Once all approvals have been received and Liberty Latin America has closed the transaction with AT&T, the company intends continue the mobile technology roadmap and ensuring all services and equipment help strengthen its network for the benefit of customers, it said.

“This partnership with Ericsson will support those efforts,” the company added.