Audubon approves Esencia’s pursuit of top sustainability certification

Artist rendering of the proposed Esencia development. (Credit: by Eleven Visualisation)

The $2 billion coastal community aims to blend conservation, hospitality and renewable energy in southwestern Puerto Rico.

The developers of Esencia, a $2 billion luxury coastal community planned for Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast, have secured approval from Audubon International to pursue its Signature Platinum Certification, the highest sustainability recognition offered by the environmental organization.

The 2,000-acre development, backed by UK-based investment firm Reuben Brothers and Three Rules Capital, aims to integrate luxury living, hospitality and conservation into a master-planned community overlooking Boquerón Bay. If successful, Esencia would become the largest community in the world to earn Audubon International’s top certification for environmental stewardship.

“Esencia is one of the few developments globally chosen to seek our Signature Platinum certification,” said Christine Kane, CEO of Audubon International. “This esteemed recognition represents the pinnacle of environmental sustainability, encompassing every facet of the development.”

The certification ensures that the project follows strict environmental standards during its design, construction and operation. Audubon International will oversee the process, conducting site visits before, during and after construction to verify compliance with sustainability guidelines.

Reuben Brothers and Three Rules Capital have positioned Esencia as a “model for eco-conscious development,” with a focus on renewable energy, conservation and public accessibility.

The developers have pledged that 75% of the land will be dedicated to recreation, conservation and public use, while only 10% will be used for new infrastructure. Vertical construction will be limited to 15% of the site.

“We are making a significant investment in the responsible development of Esencia,” said Jamie Reuben, principal of Reuben Brothers. “Through our pursuit of the Signature Platinum certification, we are ensuring every aspect of Esencia meets the highest sustainability standards.”

The development will feature high-end hospitality brands Mandarin Oriental and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, 900 branded residences and 500 hotel rooms.

Plans include two golf courses — one designed by Rees Jones — along with hiking and biking trails, a spa, sports and racquet clubs, an equestrian center, a bilingual K-12 school, a health and emergency care facility, a town center, and multiple dining options.

Since filing its plans with Puerto Rico’s Permits and Endorsements Management Office last May, Esencia has drawn scrutiny from environmental groups and residents concerned about ecological impacts and public beach access. Developers have responded by committing to wetland preservation, a natural resource management plan and multiple public beach access points.

“The Signature Platinum certification process will ensure that Esencia is built with environmental integrity and community engagement at its core,” said Will Bennett, CEO of Three Rules Capital. “We are creating a community that flourishes today while preserving the natural environment for future generations.”

Esencia has also partnered with Ana G. Méndez University to strengthen hospitality, tourism and culinary arts programs, aligning workforce development with the project’s economic impact on the region.

The project is expected to unfold over the next seven to 10 years, generating thousands of construction and permanent jobs. Developers say Esencia will set a new standard for sustainable development in the Caribbean, serving as a model for integrating luxury real estate with conservation initiatives.