Espacios Abiertos lands Webby Awards nod for gov’t watchdog website

The "Webby Honorees" placed Espacios Abiertos’ project in the "Top 20%" of a total of 13,500 contenders from 70 countries, including the 50 states.

Nonprofit organization Espacios Abiertos’ Quienmerepresentapr.com website recently landed a distinction after positioning itself among the best in the web from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciencies, as part of the 25th edition of its Webby Awards for internet excellence.

This year’s “Webby Honorees” included Espacios Abiertos’ website, which was recognized in the competition’s government and civil innovation category, the entity’s Executive Director Cecille Blondet said.

QuienMeRepresentaPR.com shares that distinction with a project from California and another from Canada. Five other projects were nominated as finalists in the category, and one will receive the highest distinction, which will be announced in May at the awards ceremony.

“QuienMeRepresentaPR.com was developed as a tool to strengthen civic capacities and advance everyone’s aspirations to achieve a more democratic, just, and more equitable Puerto Rico,” said Blondet.

“The platform, which in its first year has enjoyed great public support, seeks to bring people closer to their elected representatives. That they know who they are, how and where to contact them,” she added.

“QuienMeRepresenta is an instrument that empowers citizens and makes it easier for them to participate in public debate, in the search for solutions and in making decisions that impact us as people,” said Blondet.

During last year’s electoral period, the website had more than 739,000 pageviews and more than 212,000 sessions with 142,000 unique users. With the election process completed, the platform now presents the contact information of all elected officials at the municipal, state, and federal levels. From the municipal legislators of the 78 municipalities, the mayors, senators and representatives to the resident commissioner and the governor.

It uses geolocator technology to bring citizens closer to their elected representatives. Using their postal code or residential address, the person can identify their elected representatives and can call the official’s office, send them an email, or access their social networks, just by pressing a button from their mobile device or computer.

The decision made by the jury was based on the overall experience of the websites and excellence in the areas of content, structure and navigation, visual design, functionality, and interactivity.

“The honorees are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet. It is an incredible achievement to be selected from the top of the nearly 13,500 entries we received this year, ”said Claire Graves, executive director of The Webby Awards.

Yamilet Aponte Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and currently is a first-year undergraduate student at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree. Lastly, she spends a lot of time reading about any topic and writing poems in her free time.