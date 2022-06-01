Evertec announces 8th edition of its scholarship program

Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler.

May 31, 2022 – Evertec announced the launch of the 8th edition of its Scholarship Program aimed at university students from Puerto Rico and Latin America who are focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Applicants have until July 8 to apply for the scholarship, with all the required documents.

“The job market is constantly changing, and the role of STEM professionals is becoming increasingly critical to address the challenges our society faces today. STEM careers are important for the future which is why we focus on these disciplines for our program,” said Mac Schuessler, CEO of Evertec.

In 2020 the Inter-American Development Bank estimated that jobs associated with STEM disciplines would experience the highest growth by 2030. The digital transformation demonstrates the need that exists to have professionals specialized in these areas because they have a central role in driving economic growth and innovation.

Focused on continuing to reduce the gender gap in STEM disciplines, last year Evertec managed to maintain, for the second consecutive year, an increase in applications received by women, resulting in gender parity and greater diversity and inclusion among the scholarship recipients.

“At Evertec we have an inclusive culture where women lead. We believe that women are changing the perspective of the technology industry and expanding business ideas, so much so, that we have been recognized for four consecutive years in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, for our commitment to the advancement of women in the workplace,” said Alexandra López, Evertec’s chief marketing officer.

“Our commitment is firm and for that reason, we want to continue empowering women with high potential in the region helping them to achieve their educational aspirations and become the women STEM leaders of tomorrow and contribute with their knowledge to society, our industry, and the economic development of their countries,” she said.

The Scholarship Program is funded by Evertec, its executives and members of its Board of Directors. It offers opportunities both to students from the general population of Puerto Rico who are studying a career in STEM, as well as to Evertec employees and their children in the 10 countries where it operates. In addition, it seeks to support outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence with 3.50 or more academic index and community engagement.

Candidates must have been accepted into an accredited college or university during the academic year 2022- 2023 and pursue higher education at undergraduate level, masters, or doctorate to be eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship. They will also be considered to participate in the Evertec Internship Program.