Evertec announces ’18 scholarship program

Written by Contributor // May 4, 2018 // In-Brief // No comments

Evertec, a technology and transaction processing company, announced the annual launch of the “2018 Evertec Scholarship Program.”

The initiative, which began in 2015, has awarded more than 130 scholarships worth more than $200,000 in three years, the company confirmed.

“We recognize the importance of education for the development of Puerto Rico and Latin America. Education is one of the pillars of our Corporate Social Responsibility Program and we invest in and promote it through our Scholarship Program,” said Evertec President Mac Schuessler.

The program seeks to assist students who demonstrate academic excellence and commitment to the community. It was designed to support people within the general community, as well as Evertec employees and their descendants.

The Evertec Scholarship Program is funded by direct contributions from members of the company’s executive team and board of directors, whose donations are matched and expanded with Evertec’s investment.

Applicants must have been accepted at a college or an accredited university for four years during the 2018-2019 academic year and the criteria includes: minimum cumulative GPA of 3.30, financial need and participation in community activities, among others. Awardees are eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship and will have the opportunity to participate in Evertec’s Internship Program.

Online applications will be accepted through June 8, 2018.