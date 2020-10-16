Evertec awards 160+ scholarships to college students in PR, LatAm

October 16, 2020 213

Evertec Inc. announced the results of its 6th edition of its Scholarship Program, granting more than 160 scholarships to university students in Puerto Rico and throughout Latin America for an investment exceeding $185,000.

The company also revealed that a year after developing an alliance with leaders in the technology ecosystem to encourage women concentrating in STEM industries to apply for the scholarship, the applications received by women in STEM increased by 50%, resulting in greater diversity and inclusion among the program awardees.

“We are pleased to expand the Evertec Scholarship Program again this year, awarding almost 20% more scholarships,” said Evertec President Mac Schuessler.

“We continue to offer opportunities to support students in STEM industries from high school to PhD, promoting the professionals of tomorrow and through them, the economic development of the communities where we operate,” he said.

Last year, Evertec developed an alliance with women leaders with the purpose of increasing the participation of women in the STEM disciplines, given that women continue to be a minority in the workforce in areas of science, engineering and technology.

“Evertec worked in collaboration with great women leaders from academia, non-government organizations and private companies so that more female students in STEM disciplines would apply for the scholarship program,” said Alexandra López Soler, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Evertec.

“Through these partnerships we achieved a significant increase in applicant diversity. We believe that promoting diversity and inclusion in the future workforce should lead to better solutions,” she added.

As a result of the initiatives worked through this alliance, the number of female applicants in the Scholarship Program increased, causing the ratio of male to female applicants to be 1: 1 versus 3: 1 in previous years. The scholarship recipients were 50% males and 50% female, Evertec officials said.

Six years supporting education

The Evertec Scholarship Program, in its sixth year, has awarded a total of 529 scholarships to students of all ages who are studying at the bachelors, master’s or doctoral level, for a total investment of more than $685,000.

Evertec together with the Puerto Rico Community Foundation and the Banco Popular Foundation have selected the scholarship recipients since the inception of this program.

The candidates are students who were accepted to an accredited college or university for a bachelor’s degree or graduate or undergraduate level during the 2020-2021 academic year and met the defined requirements.

They will receive a scholarship of $1,000 and will also have the opportunity to be considered to participate in the Evertec Internship Program. The Scholarship Program is funded by Evertec, its executives and Board members.

