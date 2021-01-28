Evertec included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for 3rd consecutive year

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. (Credit: Olivier Le Moal | Dreamstime.com)

Evertec Inc. announced its third year of inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality.

Evertec is one of 380 companies representing 44 countries and regions across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg GEI, it said.

“We’re incredibly proud that we have once again been named to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index,” said Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler.

“It’s a recognition of our ongoing commitment to ensure diversity and inclusion, including gender equity, are integrated into our business. We believe diversity in our workforce is our formula for successful innovation,” he said.

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate.

Evertec was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

