Evertec opens call for 6th edition of scholarship program

n an effort to strengthen its commitment to support students heading toward a career in the industry of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), Evertec announced the 6th edition of its scholarship program.

This year, the company hopes to help students continue their bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in universities island wide, executives said.

Applicants have until July 10 to submit their scholarship applications along with all required documents.

Over the last six years, Evertec has given more than $500,000 in grants for a total of 368 scholarships to students of all ages attending universities in Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland, and Latin America.

“We’ve seen the results our scholarship program has had on students, allowing us to support and contribute to the development of talented professionals and leaders that will be able to raise the bar and help in the economic development of Puerto Rico and Latin America,” said Evertec President Mac Schuessler.

“Our commitment is stronger than ever, since science and technology pave the way to providing solutions for the major challenges we are facing worldwide,” he said.

The program offers opportunities to students in the general community in Puerto Rico, as well as to Evertec’s employees and their children in all 11 countries where it operates. The program also seeks to help students who are enrolled in undergraduate and graduate level studies in STEM and have a good track record of performance, academic excellence, and commitment with the community.

Additionally, as part of its efforts to promote diversity and the inclusion of women in the field of technology, Evertec has created an initiative together with female leaders in the STEM industry in Puerto Rico to help increase the participation of women in the STEM workforce. Women are encouraged to apply for a scholarship and take advantage of this opportunity.

National Science Foundation indicators for 2018 show women remain underrepresented in the science and engineering workforce, although to a lesser degree than in the past, with the greatest disparities occurring in engineering, computer science, and the physical sciences.

Evertec, its executives, and members of its board of directors finance the program. Candidates must have been accepted at an accredited college or university for four years during the academic year 2020-2021 and meet the established requirements.

Recipients are eligible to receive a scholarship of $1,000. They will also have the chance to be considered to participate in the Evertec internship program, company executives said.

