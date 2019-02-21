Evertec reports $20.2M in net income for 4Q18, $86.3M for full year

February 21, 2019 122

Evertec Inc. announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2018, reporting net income of $20.2 million and $86.3 million, for the respective periods.

During the last quarter of 2018, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders represented or $0.27 per diluted share, compared with $5.8 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the prior year.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, the result represented or $1.16 per diluted share, compared with $55.1 million or $0.76 per diluted share in the prior year.

The increase for the 12-month period of 2018 reflects growth over last year’s hurricane impacted results, as well as two charges taken last year, one in connection with an exit activity for a third-party software solution and an impairment loss related to a software asset under development, partially offset by increased interest expense.

“We set a new revenue record in the fourth quarter, exceeded our most recent full year guidance and far surpassed our expectations from the beginning of the year,” said Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler.

Total revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018 was $118.2 million, an increase of 19 percent compared with $99.6 million in the prior year, according to the report.

Revenue increase in the quarter primarily reflects growth over last year’s hurricane impacted results as well as the elevated sales volume in Puerto Rico driven by post-hurricane recovery activity, federal relief and benefit programs, Evertec stated.

Meanwhile, total revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 was $453.9 million, an increase of 11 percent compared with $407.1 million in the prior year. The increase in revenues reflected growth over last year’s hurricane impacted results and was driven by increases in ATH debit network transaction volumes and card processing volumes, revenue generated from a full year of results from the acquisition of the business formerly known as PayGroup, that closed in July 2017, and an increase in network revenue, the company stated.

“Looking to 2019, we expect to continue to benefit from the momentum in Puerto Rico and our continued investments in growing our business. We anticipate the Latin American markets will continue to evolve, creating new opportunities for our business,” Schuessler said.

