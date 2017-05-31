Evertec opens call for ’17 scholarship program

Seeking to contribute to Puerto Rico’s development and growth, Evertec announced Tuesday that its Scholarship Program is now open for applications.

The scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year are for students who demonstrate academic excellence. Online applications will be accepted thru June 30, 2017, through www.evertecinc.com/becas, company officials said.

This is the third consecutive year in which the technology company offers the Scholarship Program. In 2015 and 2016 the company awarded 72 scholarships worth more than $125,000.

Through the Scholarship Program, Evertec has helped students majoring in computer engineering, information systems, cyber security and technology, among other studies. The program is designed to support people within the general community and for the children of employees.

The initiative is funded by donations from members of Evertec’s executive management and its Board of Directors. The company matches donations with its own funds.

Last year, Evertec granted 41 scholarships and this year expects to grant more than 50.

Applicants must have been accepted at a college or an accredited university for four years during the academic year of 2017-2018 and the criteria includes: academic record, financial need, participation in community activities, among others. If selected, the awardee may be eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship.