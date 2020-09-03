Everynet launches secure IoT network to digitalize Puerto Rico’s critical infrastructure

September 3, 2020 357

Everynet BV, a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technology provider and network operator, announced the completed roll-out of a new secure data network designed to enhance Puerto Rico’s infrastructure modernization initiatives.

“There’s a great opportunity to enable efficiencies with Internet of Things (IoT) in Puerto Rico,” said Tom Nelson, Everynet’s chief commercial officer. “Everynet brings this experience from its successful implementation of national networks and leading ecosystem of solutions from around the globe.”

Delivering small packets of data in real time can create huge value when fed into big data pools and processed through artificial intelligence on the cloud.

The insight this information provides enables businesses to make data-led decisions and optimize their processes for efficiency and compliance, he said.

Everynet is targeting applications that include:

Water, gas & electricity metering, and smart grid monitoring including renewable energy;

Remote infrastructure monitoring, such as cellular towers and transport systems;

Low-cost tracking of moving assets of all types;

Cold-chain logistics monitoring for pharmaceuticals, vaccines and virus tests; and,

Smart city management, such as street lighting, traffic flow and waste management.

As a prime example, water utilities around the globe are taking advantage of smart metering that provides intelligence to reduce costs and save water lost through leakages. Water savings in other countries has been more than 50%. In Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority loses about 60% of the water it produces, as previously reported.

Everynet’s business model makes the neutral-host network infrastructure available to all local service providers enabling them to build low-power IoT connectivity into their product and service offerings.

The first provider to adopt the network was Puerto Rico-based business ISP AeroNet, which specializes in advanced commercial-grade telecom solutions.

“The immediate availability of this carrier grade IoT network is going to be transformative to our clients and their business processes” said Aeronet President Gino Villarini.

“The investment Everynet has made toward Puerto Rico puts us in a prime position to update and modernize our local economy and make a tangible improvement to the quality of life on the island,” he said.